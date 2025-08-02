From ‘Savage’ To Seoul: Megan Thee Stallion’s New Show Gives Iconic Hits A K-Pop Twist

This hip-hop superstar is expanding her empire, and this time, it’s a cross-cultural television show. Megan Thee Stallion has officially teamed up with Apple TV+ for a new competition series, titled KPopped, and the premise has everyone talking. Megan Thee Stallion’s new show is an eight-part series that will see music icons collaborating with K-pop artists to reimagine their biggest hits.

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

The groundbreaking new series, which debuts all episodes on August 29 on Apple TV+, promises a global musical celebration. In KPopped, Western artists from various genres will join forces with some of K-pop’s biggest groups, battling it out in front of a live, Seoul-based audience. The audience will ultimately decide which new “K-popped” song is the best. The impressive lineup of artists involved in the show is massive and spans several decades of music.

Megan Thee Stallion’s new show will feature a mix of iconic and contemporary Western artists, including Patti Labelle, the Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men. According to Deadline, these legends will collaborate with popular K-pop groups such as BILLIE, Itzy, KEP1ER, JO1, Ateez, STAYC, Kiss of Life, and Blackswan.

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Show: Star Power and Executive Moves

Adding to the excitement is Megan’s dual role in the show. Not only will she be one of the Western artists collaborating on a track, but she is also serving as an executive producer. The Hip-Hop superstar will be leading the show alongside Psy, the man behind the global hit “Gangnam Style,” with the series being hosted by comedian Soojeong Son. The series is also executive-produced by American Idol alum and music icon Lionel Richie.

The series promises to offer fresh spins on a list of hit records that fans will recognize, including “Savage,” “Wannabe,” “Ice Ice Baby,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” “Motownphilly,” and “Waterfalls.” The show’s premise is a fascinating cultural exchange, bringing together different generations and genres of music for a one-of-a-kind competition. The blend of seasoned veterans and rising K-pop stars promises to deliver a show that is both nostalgic and innovative.