Donald Trump Ain’t S***: Administration Blasted For Using Viral ‘Jet2’ Sound To Mock Immigrant Deportations By ICE

Donald Trump has no shame, no scruples, no morals, no dignity, no empathy, no compassion, no sense of morality, and no soul, as far as we’re concerned. We say all that to say that it comes as absolutely no surprise whatsoever that he and his basket of deplorable MAGA bootlickers would mock the terrified men and women who are being accosted by ICE for deportation. However, that doesn’t make the offense any less galling.

According to Yahoo! News, the official White House page on the platform formerly known as Twitter posted the following video using the viral “Jet2” voiceover sound to ridicule ICE deportees.

“When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!”

The post was met with backlash and disgust, but perhaps none more disgusted than Jess Glynne, the British singer whose song, “Hold My Hand”, was used in the making of the original Jet2 viral sound.

Glynne took to Instagram to voice her anger that her art was being used to sew division and promote bigotry toward immigrants.

“This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”

Another equally aggrieved party also sounded off against the malicious MAGA meme. Voiceover actress Zoe Lister can be heard reading the original Jet2 ad copy, and she spoke to the BBC about Trump’s misuse of her work, stating that she would “never condone my voiceover being used.” She went on to call Trump’s immigration policies “abhorrent.”

“That’s just not the vibe – it’s meant to be funny and a way for people to share ridiculous things that happen to them,” Lister explained. “Someone serious like a politician using it to push their political agenda is not something I agree with.”

It’s a shame that Trump and his supporters think that this type of behavior is cute. We look forward to the day of their downfall.



