Diddy’s Ex Gina Huynh Tells Judge He’s ‘Made Visible Efforts To Become A Better Person’ Following Claims The Bad Boy ‘Stomped’ On Her Stomach

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ exes is pleading with his judge to grant the disgraced Bad Boy bail.

Source: Billboard / Johnny Nunez

Combs’s ex-girlfriend, Virginia “Gina” Huynh, is endorsing his appeal on bail in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian. According to court documents filed by Combs’ legal team and obtained by Page Six, Huynh is in support of the Bad Boy founder’s release prior to his Oct. 3 sentencing.

“To my knowledge, [Combs] has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first,” Huynh writes in her letter. “Our relationship, like many, was not always perfect, we experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made, but he was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.”

She went on to claim that Combs has “made visible efforts to become a better person and to address the harm he had caused” over the years. Gina says the producer “embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior” by the time they split.

“I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community. This is his first criminal case,” she continued, claiming that he has been “cooperative, respectful and compliant” throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

“He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support,” she added. “I want to assure the Court that if released, I believe Mr. Combs will adhere to all conditions imposed and will not jeopardize his freedom or the well-being of his family.”

Despite being a key witness for the prosecution, Huynh never testified in Combs’ federal trial. Still, Diddy’s former assistant, George Kaplan, said under oath that he once saw an angry Diddy throwing apples at Huynh as she tried to protect herself. Huynh also accused the producer of abuse in a 2019 interview with disgraced blogger Tasha K.

At the time, Gina recalled an alleged incident that she claims during their five-year relationship, saying Combs “stomped on [her] stomach really hard” and “took the wind out of [her] breath.”

“I couldn’t breathe,” she said at the time. “He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, ‘Can you just stop? I can’t breathe.'”

“He was mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me,” Gina alleged at the time. “He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I’m the bad one, she’s a good one.”

She also claimed that “everyone” around Combs “allowed” the alleged abuse.

Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last month. He faces up to 20 years in prison. He was previously denied bail after the verdict in July, with Judge Subramanian citing “a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity for violence” in his ruling.