No More Toxic Tusslefussles? Perpetually Petty Offset Finally Admits He ‘F*cked Up’ His Marriage To Cardi B–‘I’ve Accepted The Actions I’ve Taken’

After numerous back-and-forths and publicly toxic tusslefussles with his ex, Cardi B, Offset has finally gotten to the admittance portion of his divorce fallout, and it’s about time.

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

During a recent sit-down with Ebro, the “Clout” rapper gave some insight into his nasty split from his estranged ex-wife and finally took accountability for the failure of their marriage.

“I f***ed up,” said the perpetually petty Migo. “It take for people that you love or that you respect what they say…for them to actually check in, forreal. It’s not a lot of people who do that where you can be honest and say ‘I f***ed up’ but I gotta acknowledge that and then get back on the journey,” he said. “I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen.”

He continued,

“I had to but at first I didn’t, you know? Trying to act tough and trying to act like I didn’t give a f*** at first. The actions that I did during the time that I was acting that way helped me realize that ‘you just wrong, get out your feelings and go back to your mission, leave that alone’ but I am happy with everything. I want the best, I’ve accepted it.”

This is a big step in the right direction for Offset, who has seemed to take the split between him and Cardi to heart, especially as they’ve both moved on romantically. The former Migos member had some choice words to say about his ex’s new boo, Stefon Diggs, in veiled social media posts hinting at their relationship with snarky commentary.

Offset also recently said on the Joe Budden podcast that he wouldn’t use his music to spill the tea on Cardi despite their fallout.

“It’s therapy. I ain’t doing that on the album. The shots, I ain’t doing that,” he claimed. “I might speak on life situations, but I’m not doing that. That ain’t the way to do it. There’s too much involved, family, kids. That s—t gonna be lame 10 years from now. I ain’t on that, but I’ll be expressing some feelings of how I feel about certain things.”

Hopefully, this will be an olive branch for more niceties between Cardi and Offset.

But we shall see…