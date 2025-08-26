Celebrity

Funniest Tweets From The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion

Now, Why Is Netflix In It? Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Reunion

'Love Island USA' Season 7 Reunion sparks hilarious tweets

Published on August 26, 2025

Love Island

Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Social media is ABLAZE over the highly anticipated Love Island USA Season 7 reunion that gave us mildly spicy mess with a splash of chaos and cackle-worthy commentary as the official conclusion to the most obsessed over season of reality TV since Season 6.

In one of the night’s buzziest moments, viewers finally got to see the extended footage of the now-infamous Heart Rate challenge featuring Huda Mustafa’s NSFW dancing on Chelley Bissainthe’s man, Ace Greene.

The never-before-seen clip showed Huda licking the front of Ace’s undies and later twerking in his face when they moved to the floor.

“I think that I took it a step too far for certain people,” Huda admitted during the reunion. “And I do apologize if I made anybody feel uncomfortable. Everything was consensual. There was no limitations, and we all made that very clear at the beginning of the challenge.”

Delivering the goods was our girl Olandria who called out Coco for being shady toward her and Chelley after the show.

And while those moments were clear standouts during an otherwise tame reunion, nothing was funnier than Netflix responding to Huda’s claim that she couldn’t speak on her current dating situation because of ‘legal reasons’ tied to the streamer. What?? (2:06 mark)

“I can’t speak about my relationships outside the villa… legal reasons… I’m not allowed–it’s Netflix,” she said with a straight face, prompting hilarious reactions across social media.

Naturally, Netflix responded, updating their bio on X to ‘DON’T @ ME IDK!!!’ which made Huda’s baffling statement even more hilarious (and very likely untrue).

Coming in a close second was Bravo Andy asking Huda about her ‘self-reflection’ in a deliciously shady moment that only he could deliver.

The cast reactions!

What was your fave moment from the reunion? Do you think Nicolandria and Chellace will make it? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets from this reunion on the flip.

