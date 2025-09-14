Bodega Baddie Cardi B Takes New Album Promo To NYC Streets, Twerking On SUVs & Trolling Rats

Cardi B‘s new album is almost here, and she is pulling out all the stops to promote her highly anticipated sophomore project, Am I the Drama? With the album’s release date just around the corner, the superstar has taken to the streets of New York with a series of creative and unforgettable promotional stunts, all to get the word out.

The rapper’s promotional efforts have been a true spectacle, with each stunt more chaotic and hilarious than the last. As reported by TMZ, Cardi was seen at a pop-up event in Washington Heights, where she jumped on top of a black SUV and began to dance for the raucous crowd. The rapper, who was wearing a gray sweater and a blue knee-high skirt showed off her famous twerking skills while the audience clapped.

This display was followed by a viral subway stunt that left fans in stitches. Cardi B, wearing baggy sweatpants and a hoodie, was seen on a subway train carrying a box of CDs and vinyl and trying to sell them to passengers.

“Good evening everybody. I’m out here tryna sell these CDs. I’m trying to change my life around. I used to be a professional ballerina. I’m tryna make a better example for my kids,” she joked. It looks like the bit is working, as one man purchased a CD.

Cardi B’s New Album, Am I the Drama?, Coming September 19th

The promotional stunts didn’t stop there. As Cardi and her camera crew walked around off the train, a massive rat scurried past her, and she (rightfully so) began trying to get away. She captioned the 40-second post on her social media, “7 more days until I find out if I’m going to lose my home…😩 Buy my album to help me save it.” She began this promotional bit a week before, first taking to the streets of Manhattan in a Rastacap and waving incense while playing Bob Marley.

As BOSSIP reported, the highly awaited sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?,” is set to be released on September 19, over seven years after her Grammy-winning debut, “Invasion of Privacy.” The album’s cinematic trailer, which features Cardi posing defiantly among a flock of ominous black crows, also features a voiceover of her promising to reclaim her power with “no apologies.”

“Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life, and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell,” said Cardi in the cinematic clip. With the promotional singles “Up,” “WAP,” and “Outside” included on the album, fans are anticipating a project that will be just as unapologetic as she is.

Cardi’s creative and unconventional promotional style, which also saw her take her daughter Kulture to a New York Fashion Week event, is a reflection of her personality. Cardi B’s new album is also seemingly mending fences between her and ex-husband Offset. The Migos rapper recently spoke with TMZ, stating that his latest project, Kiari, is not meant to be competition for his ex-wife, and that all he wants is peace.

“I just want all peace, man, for us to win, everybody gotta win. We got kids to take care of, we got to catch the dubs,” he told the outlet.