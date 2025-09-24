Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘HIM’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media

Celebrity

Jordan Peele-produced film 'HIM' sends social media into a frenzy!

Published on September 24, 2025

HIM assets

Source: Universal Pictures

Everyone’s buzzing over Jordan Peele-produced Horror-Thriller HIM that tackled the #2 spot at the box office with $13.8 million after a seemingly endless slew of negative reviews from critics piling on the polarizing film.

In a now-viral Instagram post, Marlon Wayans (who stars in the film as legendary quarterback Isaiah White) responded to the not-so-favorable critiques with an admirable post pointing out that art is subjective and often panned years before being heralded as classic.

“Just to be clear…

I respect critics. Their job is to Critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion. Some movies are ahead of the curve. Innovation is not always embraced and art is to be interpreted and it’s subjective. I’ve had a career of making classic movies that weren’t critically recieved and those movies went on to be CLASSICS. So don’t take anyone’s opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. Him in theaters now.

Unbothered by the bad reviews, the 53-year-old legend joined costars, famous friends, and social media obsessions for a Casamigos-splashed celebration of the film at LAVO Los Angeles.

'HIM' premiere party asset

Source: Jerrit Clark

Hosted by Wayans, Tyriq Withers, and HIM director Justin Tipping in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, the exclusive affair brought out YG, 2 Chainz, Love Island stars Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe, Cory Hardrict, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Vic Mensa, Ray Vaughn, Guapdad 4000, and more.

HIM party

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

'HIM' premiere party asset

Source: Jerrit Clark/Getty Images

HIM party

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

'HIM' premiere party asset

Source: Jerrit Clark/Getty Images

'HIM' premiere party asset

Source: Jerrit Clark/Getty Images

'HIM' premiere party asset

Source: Jerrit Clark/Getty Images

'HIM' premiere party asset

Source: Jerrit Clark/Getty Images

Other notable attendees included Tierra Whack who rocked the crowd with an electric performance in addition to appearing in HIM and contributing to the loaded soundtrack.

'HIM' premiere party asset

Source: Jerrit Clark/Getty Images

'HIM' premiere party asset

Source: Jerrit Clark/Getty Images

'HIM' premiere party asset

Source: Jerrit Clark/Getty Images

Guests were also treated to signature Casamigos margaritas which kept the good vibes flowing and mosh pit growing during another epic night in La La Land.

'HIM' premiere party asset

Source: Jerrit Clark/Getty Images

Were you seated for HIM opening weekend? If so, how did you feel about it? If not, why? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over HIM on the flip.

