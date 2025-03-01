Blair Underwood, Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith, J. Alphonse Nicholson & Omar J. Dorsey Receive Their Flowers At 2025 Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood

The stars were out at Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood 2025 which celebrated the profound impact and legacy of male artists who have transformed storytelling and representation in entertainment.

This year’s honorees included Blair Underwood, Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Omar J. Dorsey who exemplify excellence, innovation, and cultural influence in their impactful art.

Blair Underwood was honored with the Legacy Achievement Award for his enduring 40-year career where he portrayed multi-dimensional Black characters that cemented his legacy as an influential storyteller and cultural icon.

Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith was honored with the Vanguard Award which is presented to a trailblazer who has redefined the entertainment industry through innovation, versatility, and an unwavering commitment to representation.

J. Alphonse Nicholson (known for his Emmy-worthy performance as Lil Murda in P-Valley) was honored with the Rising Icon Award which recognizes an emerging star whose extraordinary talent and growing body of work signal a transformative future in entertainment.

Omar J. Dorsey (known for powerful performances in When They See Us and Queen Sugar) was honored for his Empowerment in Entertainment Award for uplift diverse voices and foster inclusivity in the industry through advocacy and storytelling.

“For over 15 years, UPTOWN has proudly celebrated Black excellence in Hollywood, shining a spotlight on the trailblazing creatives and executives—both in front of and behind the camera—whose contributions to film and television may not always receive the recognition they deserve,” said Len Burnett, co-Founder of UPTOWN Magazine. “The original purpose of this Oscar Week event was to elevate and honor Black talent, ensuring their artistry, influence, and impact are acknowledged on a grand stage. This year, we continue that tradition by focusing on men whose work is deeply respected within our culture and beyond—visionaries who are not only shaping the industry today but also building lasting legacies for future generations.”

Hosted by Chris Spencer and famed wellness influencer Tai Beauchamp, the invite-only event brought out notable attendees Warren G, Holly Robinson Peete, Novi Brown, Mario Van Peebles and his son, Mandela, Bel-Air star Jimmy Akingbola, Bevy Smith, and ABFF Founders Jeff and Nicole Friday.

Check out our red carpet interviews with Method Man, Blair Underwood, Holly Robinson Peete, and more below:

What are your favorite film/TV moments from the honorees? Tell us down below and enjoy a Queen’s Court update from Holly Robinson Peete and more on the flip.