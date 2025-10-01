City Girl Sister Spat: JT Takes Aim At ‘Chlamydia B’ In Heated Exchange With Cardi’s Sister Hennessy Carolina

While Cardi B and Nicki Minaj traded shots on social media, JT decided to go at the “Magnet” rapper through her sister, Hennessy Carolina.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, just one day after the City Girls rapper launched multiple tweets aimed at Bardi, JT, and Hennessy started their heated back-and-forth. In one tweet, Hennessy brought up Lil Uzi Vert, without mentioning him by name, claiming she denied his advances multiple times.

“Gremlin looking b***h dying for attention.. that’s why I curved your boyfriend 7-8 times and you know it LMFAOOOOOOOOOO,” she wrote.

In response, JT insisted she didn’t know anything about that, but quickly brought up the fact that Cardi’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, Offset, had multiple public cheating scandals throughout their marriage.

“How would I know that?” JT responded. “I don’t know y’all ran through ass h*es from NO WHERE but getting yall ass whooped! Your sister literally got dogged out for YEARS in front of MILLIONS low self esteem having ass h*e & if I look like a gremlin TF you think of the face [your] sister bought! Hoe go sit down & go get your sister ready for Friday! P***Y!”

Hennessy went on to call JT a “hating jealous ass b***h,” to which JT responded, “Just like a Spanish girl to think a black girl is jealous b***h your sister gives baby fat jacket in the summer time to hide a pregnancy & team Jordan’s ! Jealous NAH!!!!”

The Miami native went on to remind Hennessy and everyone reading that her beef with Cardi all started because she publicly called JT a “lapdog” in 2022.

JT went on to call Cardi an “orangutan,” “Chlamydia B,” and “Fraudi B,” before ultimately saying Cardi is a “gremlin.”

She also took shots at Cardi’s album rollout for Am I the Drama? and compared the sales of her project to Nicki Minaj’s 2023 release, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

“Nah yall I been laughing this whole roll out the bitch couldn’t even be creative just all over the place cosplaying a crackhead for sales and STILL ……AINT…….TOP…….RED………..RUBY,” she wrote.

While things have been dormant for a while now, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been beefing for years. On Tuesday, Minaj went off on Cardi and her album, mocking her sales and the fact that she is selling the album for $4.99 on iTunes. She also said some unsavory things about the former Love & Hip Hop star’s daughter.

Cardi responded by dubbing Nicki “Cocaine Barbie” and claiming she had fertility issues because of past drug use.

Both Nicki and JT have been throwing shots at Cardi for her album sales, though Am I the Drama? debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went double platinum in its first week. Cardi previously told Nicki she should be comparing herself to the people who have been in the industry as long as her and not a newer artist like herself, though she didn’t seem to take that advice just yet.