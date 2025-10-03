One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Our fave baddies were baddie-ing at Kim Kardashian‘s star-studded NikeSKIMS launch party that brought out Big Latto, Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams, Mariah The Scientist, WNBA IT-Girl Isabelle Harrison, and more for good vibes, sexy sips, and sporty slays at the Nike House of Innovation in NYC.

Other notable attendees included the Kardashians, Travis Scott, Martha Stewart, June Ambrose, Gayle King, and PinkPantheress.

The buzzy event celebrated the highly anticipated collab which spans seven collections and 58 silhouettes, offering more than 10,000 ways to “combine a diverse range of looks shaped by an uncompromising attention to detail, style, function and comfort,” per Nike.

“Our mission is clear: to redefine women’s activewear without compromise,” said Kardashian, SKIMS Co-Founder/Chief Creative Officer, in a press release. “This collection brings together cutting-edge performance with bold, style-forward design, empowering athletes — from elite competitors to everyday gym enthusiasts — to move effortlessly and conquer their goals with confidence.”

To commemorate the drop, Nike released NikeSKIMS’ debut film Bodies at Work featuring over 50 athletes from across the Nike portfolio, including Jordan Chiles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Serena Williams.

Check it out below:

A multi-jobbed multitasker like no other, Teyana took a break from promoting her epic film One Battle After Another to deliver a futuristic slay at the event.

In One Battle After Another, she plays Perfidia Beverly Hills–the electric leader of a group of revolutionaries whose life changes forever when she gets entangled with an evil army colonel on the trail of her squad.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the critically-acclaimed opus is generating massive Oscar buzz across Hollywood and beyond with Teyana and her signature slays at the center of the hype.

Have you seen One Battle After Another? If not, WHY? If so, do you think Teyana deserves an Oscar nomination? Tell us down below and peep more of the hottest flicks/videos from the launch on the flip.