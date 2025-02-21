Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Has ‘18% More Popularity’ Than The Rest Of The Family: ‘We’re Gonna Have To Work On This’

The next generation of Kardashian kids maybe even more popular than their predecessors.

According to Kim Kardashian, her eldest daughter North West is the most popular member of their famous family. In a post-credits scene from the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star examined the analytics from her 11-year-old daughter’s Lion King performance, surprised that North was even more popular than the rest of their family.

“[North] generated 22 billion impressions and over $1 billion in advertising, media,” she revealed. “Wait a minute. North West has 18% more popularity than all of her family members.” “Um, okay, we’re gonna have to work on this,” Kim joked. “North, you’re not gonna take me down.”

Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West — North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

Earlier in the episode, Kardashian, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West — North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, revealed that North was asked to sing the Lion King song “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” at the Hollywood Bowl. During rehearsals for the show, West handled the whole thing like a professional, with Kardashian saying she was more nervous than her daughter.

While the SKIMS founder was hesitant about having her daughter perform due to negative comments, she sent a message to anyone who was hating on her child.

“This is a big responsibility for a little kid,” she said. “I already know what’s coming, you know, that she’s not Whitey Houston — duh! Oh, she got the job cause of her parents. North is the moment. They want to see North West on a TikTok, on this, on anything, because she’s a personality, a performer, and if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives… F— you.”

Following the performance, Kim was wiping away happy tears, calling it “such a proud moment.” Kardashian admitted that she “literally cried the whole time” and echoed her earlier sentiments that anyone who had something negative to say “is just a hater.”

“Anyone that is hating on a kid is just a hater,” she said. “And she’s not there to be Mariah Carey.”