Stefon Diggs Sued By Ex Mulan Hernandez For Allegedly Assaulting And Attempting To Silence Her

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is being sued by his ex-girlfriend.

Diggs’ ex-girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez of Basketball Wives Orlando fame, has filed a lawsuit against the NFL star for allegedly assaulting her and later attempting to silence her.

The former reality star filed a countersuit against Diggs in April after he initially accused Hernandez of assault in a separate lawsuit back in February. According to reports from Page Six, Mulan denied the baller’s allegations in her filing, claiming that he was actually the one who was physically aggressive during their brief relationship in 2024.

Hernandez claimed Diggs attacked her from behind and punched the back of her head on June 7, 2024. She says the alleged incident left her with a concussion before claiming that Diggs then “mounted an effort to induce [her] into signing a non-disclosure agreement so that [his] malicious and egregious act would be kept from the NFL and from public view.”

According to the suit, the Patriots star allegedly acted “frantically,” sending his assistant to Houston to convince his ex to sign the NDA. It doesn’t seem like she signed the agreement.

In her filing, Hernandez requested a minimum of $250,000 and up to $1 million for damages she received from her physical and mental pain, along with medical bills.

In his original lawsuit, Diggs sued Mulan and Brianna Mack, a third party, accusing them both of assault, emotional distress, trespass, conspiracy and extortion.

The wide receiver claimed he would allow the duo to stay at his apartment in Houston before recalling the morning of June 7, 2024, when he alleged that Hernandez assaulted him and threatened to destroy his apartment after a night of partying.

“Hernandez burst through the bathroom and into the gaming room, visibly intoxicated and upset. [Diggs] told Hernandez to leave, but she refused,” the filing read, per Page Six. “[Diggs] attempted to diffuse the situation by attempting to remove himself from Jones’ line of fire, but she continued to castigate him,” the lawsuit continued.

Diggs claims that Hernandez threw his video game console on the floor, damaged a $130,000 watch, and tossed his phone in the toilet. He went on to allege that his ex punched his chest several times and used a weapon to threaten him, noting that Mack was present during the altercation.

The baller claims Hernandez slipped on a wet floor, but denies fighting back, alleging that Hernandez went to the doctors that night after experiencing nausea and received medication. He also said that she went to the doctors on June 14, 2024, and “falsely” alleged that she was hit “in the back of the head with a closed fist.”

He added that Hernandez’s lawyer claimed she was living with Diggs and was more than one month pregnant with his child when the alleged assault occurred.

“In the weeks and months that followed, Hernandez and Mack both individually and with the assistance of counsel, tried to use their newly spun tale to extort millions of dollars from [Diggs],” the lawsuit stated. “[Diggs] brings this case because he will not be victimized by the attempts of defendants to extort money from him. It is defendants who are liable to [Diggs], not the other way around.”

Diggs is also facing a paternity suit from a woman named Aileen Lopera, claiming he is the father of her child, who was born in April. He responded to the petition in July, stating he wasn’t sure if he is the father.

Meanwhile, the Patriots player is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Cardi B. She is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings from her estranged husband, Offset, with whom she shares three kids.