Close
Celebrity

Damson Idris & Lori Harvey Spark Romance Rumors Again

Back ‘Brick By Brick’ Booed Up: Damson Idris & Lori Harvey Make Block-Spinning Sighting At Art Basel

Based on their Miami behavior, things are clearly back on between Lori Harvey and her British bloke, Damson Idris.

Published on December 8, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

50 Cent Performs At E11EVEN Miami During Miami Art Week 2025
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are spinning the block again. The former couple was spotted at Art Basel Miami Beach looking very much like two people who are not done with each other, and the receipts are adding fuel to the reunion rumors, just in time for cozy season.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 30, 2023
Source: MEGA / Getty

According to Page Six, the pair hit Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub in the early hours of the morning and were all over each other inside the VIP section as they watched 50 Cent take the stage. The outlet reports they arrived holding hands and got cozy, with Lori sitting on Damson’s lap as they whispered and danced together throughout the night.

Lori sitting on Damson Idris's lap at Art Basel 2025 in Miami, Florida
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

A source told the publication the two looked like a “very happy couple,” and Damson was smiling, taking shots, and enjoying the moment as Lori danced and vibed to “P.I.M.P.” and “Magic Stick.” They stayed in the club until after 4 a.m., leaving hand in hand as they made their way through the Art Week crowds. Chance the Rapper was also spotted partying nearby, but the real show seemed to be Lori and Damson’s chemistry.

50 Cent Performs At E11EVEN Miami During Miami Art Week 2025
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

PEOPLE backed up the sightings with additional details, reporting the pair arrived together and stayed close the entire night. A source told the outlet Lori sat on Damson’s lap as they talked intimately, with his hand around her waist and her arm draped over his shoulder. When 50 Cent performed, Lori turned to dance while Damson stayed more laidback, quietly enjoying the moment. The two left the club hand in hand, with Damson Idris guiding Lori through the crowd like a gentleman.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 30, 2023 | Damson Idris and Lori Harvey
Source: MEGA / Getty

This Art Basel link-up comes just months after the pair was seen together in Puerto Vallarta during a beach getaway. They were seen laughing, splashing in the water, and sharing affectionate moments, sparking the first wave of reconciliation rumors. Though they broke up in November 2023 after a year of dating, both said at the time that they parted on good terms with love and respect.

Based on their Miami behavior, it looks like “just friends” may not be the full story anymore. Only time will tell, but the Lori Harvey and Damson Idris saga has officially entered its next chapter.

RELATED: Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Lori Harvey

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

President Trump Meets With His Cabinet At The White House

Trump's Bandaged Hand Caught On Camera Again

Hip-Hop Wired
Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Beyoncé Just Kicked Off Holiday Shopping Season—And She Did It In Cécred Style

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Lori Harvey in fur skirt set

Faux Fur Friday! The 50 Best Celebrity Fly & Fuzzy Fashion Looks Of All Time (Tyra, Diana & Naomi Serve ICON)

MadameNoire
Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off

The Ultimate Black Christmas Playlist

Global Grind

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close