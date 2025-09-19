Coupled Up

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spin The Block In Boo'd Up Beach Pics

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris appear to rekindle their romance in coupled up baecation photos 2 years after breakup.

Published on September 19, 2025

A block spin, innit? Lori Harvey and Damson Idris sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted on a romantic getaway in Mexico two years after their breakup.

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party
Source: Amy Sussman/GA / Getty

One combination that hits every time is Lori Harvey and a bikini. The only thing more impressive than her super snatched beach bod is some very familiar elite arm candy. The Reasonable Doubt diva popped out for some fun in the sun with her ex, Damson Idris.

According to TMZ, the former couple was spotted vacationing on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Thursday. The stunning stars were all smiles as they cooled off in the ocean.

Lori’s glances at Damson looked full of heart-eye happiness as they splashed and played in the waves. Things heated up from play to PDA on the beach as they walked back to their cabana with Damson’s arm wrapped around the mouthwatering model. And fans are here for the “Nunu” nuzzling!

Several comments noted that Lori must have some serious feelings for the Snowfall leading man because, despite a dating resume of Hollywood heartthrobs, she never publicly doubled back before.

It’s no secret that Damson was smitten as soon as the couple hard-launched at Lori’s birthday party in January 2023.

In the following months, they were ubiquitously boo’d up everywhere from the Snowfall final season premiere to the Renaissance World Tour in Damson’s hometown of London.

By November, the Lori and Damson returned to Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party, where they first met the year prior. However, they arrived separately, fueling breakup rumors already running rampant after the lovebirds unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The next day, they confirmed the split in a joint statement about parting ways to focus on themselves:

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Fans Suspect Lori & Damson Might Have Spun The Block Some Time Ago

Despite the announcement, many fans suspect Lori and Damson never split for good, or at least not for long. Three weeks later, they had a chance to relive their romantic concert experience at the Los Angeles premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. A source told PEOPLE that the exes left the premiere “side by side,” noting that awkwardly, “they didn’t look happy but looked together and exited that way.”

A month later, social media sleuths clocked that they vacationed to the same tropical getaway days before Lori’s 27th birthday last year.

This year, eagle-eyed investigators spotted that they attended a wedding together as dates in August.

Welp, we love to see Lori and Damson back like they never left and living their best lives!

