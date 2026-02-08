Close
Celebrity

Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy On The Gram

GYATT To Be More Careful! Danielle Brooks Bawwwdies Fans Into A Frenzy, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Compilation of Danielle Brooks' most swoon-worthy slays on social media

Published on February 8, 2026
1 of 12

Been thique, been fine!

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks is entering her FINEST era yet which was confirmed by a now-viral video of her dancing to Mouse & Level’s classic club anthem ‘I Bet U Won’t’ while flaunting her snatched bawwwdy and whittled waist.

Naturally, the trending video (which skyrocketed to millions of views) sent social media spiraling into swoonlivion over the lovable star who didn’t just start waking up fine yesterday. IYKYK!

For those tardy to the bawwwdy party, this was the latest of several slays by the 36-year-old star who’s currently on a generational run on Instagram.

When she’s not slaying or stylin’ on the gram, she’s one of Hollywood’s most lovable talents who recently promoted her upcoming film If I Go Will They Miss Me at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Written and directed by Walter Thompson-Hernández, the buzzy coming-of-age drama (which also stars J. Alphonse Nicholson) follows 12-year-old Lil Ant–a sensitive artist yearning for a connection with his recently incarcerated father while experiencing surreal visions in his Watts, Los Angeles neighborhood.

At the heart of the film is Brooks whose performance as Lil Ant’s mother Lozita is described as “breathtaking” in a review by The Wrap.

What’s your favorite Danielle Brooks role? Will you be seated for If I Go Will They Miss Me? Tell us down below and enjoy her most swoon-worthy IG photos (and hilariously thirsty reactions to her viral video) on the flip.

