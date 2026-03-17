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Jamie Foxx Salutes Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win

Brotherly Bond: Jamie Foxx Salutes Michael B. Jordan’s Oscar Win — ‘You Deserved Two!’

Jamie Foxx expressed his appreciation for Michael B. Jordan after Jordan's major Oscar moment. Check out what he had to say inside.

Published on March 17, 2026
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Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Jamie Foxx is giving flowers to fellow Oscar-winner Michael B. Jordan after his historic night on Sunday.

Following Jordan’s Best Actor win for Sinners at the 2026 Academy Awards, Foxx took to social media to celebrate the actor in a way that felt both personal and full circle. The Ray star won his Academy Award for Best Actor at the 77th Academy Awards back in 2005.

At the Oscars, Jordan had the entire room locked in during his acceptance speech, but one specific moment really hit. While standing on that stage, he made sure to shout out the Black legends who paved the way for him, including Foxx, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith, and the late Sidney Poitier. It was a reminder that his win was bigger than just one role. It was about the legacy he’s continuing.

Foxx wasted no time responding. He shared an emotional post saying he could “barely breathe” watching Jordan take home the award and called his performance incredible.

Foxx did not stop there. He went on to praise Jordan as an all-around talent, calling him an amazing actor and director and even joking that he deserved two Oscars for his dual role in Sinners. The veteran actor also reflected on how quickly he was pulled into the film, noting that he knew it was something special from the very first scene.

“Honestly, you deserve two Oscars for this one,” Foxx continued. “When I sat down to watch the movie, I already knew it was going to be special the moment I saw a pair of Jordans on screen. Then the first line — ‘Are you guys twins?’ and you hit us with, ‘No… we cousins!’ — man, I was locked in from there.”

He followed up with several posts praising MBJ, including one where he said,

“Addressing by his new name, Academy award winner @michaelbjordan”

The two actors previously worked together in 2019 for Just Mercy. Jordan previously told the Chicago Tribune that, while filming, they developed a deep, supportive partnership in which Foxx mentored Jordan during challenging scenes. Fox provided comfort and guidance on set during the drama’s intense moments.

If you have been paying attention, this moment feels like more than just congratulations. It feels like a passing of the torch.

In a separate conversation reported by PEOPLE, Jordan opened up about his mindset following the win, explaining that he is not trying to replicate anyone else’s journey. Instead, he is focused on walking his own path.

“I’m just walking my path,” he said, emphasizing the importance of staying locked into his craft and trusting that what is meant for him will come. “I always encourage other actors and other artists, no matter the medium, to try to keep that in mind and be honest and true, just dream big, man. Dream big and be kind of honest. I’m really big on pouring into the universe. That’s how I try to live, you know what I’m saying?”

Still, it is hard not to see the parallels. Foxx himself is part of a small group of Black actors who have taken home the Best Actor Oscar, and now Jordan has joined that legacy as only the sixth to do so. The respect between the two is such a beautiful exchange, and the moment felt like one generation recognizing the next.

After the ceremony, Jordan kept the celebration going in true relatable fashion with a stop at In-N-Out, showing fans that even Oscar winners are normal humans who crave a late-night burger every once in a while.

With legends like Jamie Foxx cheering him on, Michael B. Jordan is stepping fully into his place in Hollywood history.

RELATED: Great Gowns, History-Makers & ‘Sinners’: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 Oscars

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