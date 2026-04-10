Business Is A’Boomin’! Superstar Baller A’ja Wilson Talks History-Making $1.4M Supermax Contract, Her Most Valuable Gems For This Year’s Disney Dreamers & More

Source: Walt Disney World/Disney Dreamers Academy

After ascending beyond superstardom with her third WNBA championship and fourth MVP Award, Las Vegas Aces superstar, A’ja Wilson, took her talents to Disney World where she empowered 100 exceptional young people at this year’s Disney Dreamers program in Orlando, Fl.

Now in its 19th year, the transformational mentoring program continues to inspire high school students from varying backgrounds and communities to dream big like A’ja Wilson who shared her Most Valuable Gems with the lucky Dreamers selected from thousands of applicants.

Check out our interview below:

Fittingly, the trailblazing baller had just made history as the first WNBA player set to earn $1.4M/season when she re-signs with the Aces on a historic WNBA supermax contract.

“It’s a blessing,” she said about the landmark deal. “It’s a lot of hard work. We had an amazing committee behind us that were working hard to make sure that everyone got what they deserved, and what we’ve earned.” “So, to be a part of the change, to be a part of this movement that we have going on around our league and around our sport is so powerful.” “Now, hopefully, I can continue to do what I do and that’s win at a very high level. So yeah, it’s definitely been a lot of fun.”

This comes after the WNBA and the WNBPA agreed to a new CBA in principle, raising the salary cap from $1.5 million to $7 million while setting the supermax at $1.4 million, with an average salary in the range of $600,000.

A winner on and off the court, Wilson made even more magic by surprising four Disney Dreamers—Krysten Lewis (West Monroe, LA), Domenique Sexton (Chesapeake, VA), Alani Jordan (Laurel, MD), and Shakayah Watson (Snellville, GA)—when she invited them to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with her.

The students, all passionate about sports, joined her for the memorable ride experience on the popular attraction, bursting with excitement as they went down the bayou, an experience that only happens at Disney Dreamers Academy.

Source: Walt Disney World/Disney Dreamers Academy

After the ride, the Dreamers had a surprise of their own for Wilson by arranging a special meeting with Princess Tiana—one of her favorite Disney characters and the inspiration behind her custom-themed shoes.

Source: Walt Disney World/Disney Dreamers Academy

And this was only one of several magical moments over the course of four days where Dreamers were immersed in career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars, and dynamic presentations led by celebrity guests, community leaders, educators, and Disney executives.

At the forefront of the festivities was 2026 DREAMbassador, Malia Baker, who connected with students, sharing her personal entertainment journey as an actress in Hollywood while participating in career workshops and leadership sessions.

Source: Walt Disney World/Disney Dreamers Academy

Known for her role as Chloe Charming in Descendants: The Rise of Red, Baker played a central role in the program’s culminating celebration where students are recognized for their growth and renewed sense of purpose.

Before then, she delivered a special surprise to Dreamer Micaela La Serna (Chapel Hill, NC) who aspires to become an actor.

Source: Walt Disney World/Disney Dreamers Academy

La Serna also received a personal invitation to attend the premiere of Baker’s upcoming film, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, set to debut soon on Disney+.

Overall, the 2026 Disney Dreamers Academy was an endlessly enriching experience that reaffirmed Disney’s commitment to help identify and pursue their dreams.

For more information on the Disney Dreamers Academy, click here.