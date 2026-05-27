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Stephen Jackson clarifies Kevin Hart convo About George Floyd

Stephen Jackson Makes Clear What He Told Kevin Hart About Tony Hinchcliffe’s George Floyd ‘Joke’ At Netflix Roast

Published on May 27, 2026
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Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

Whether he likes it, or not, Kevin Hart has some explaining to do.

The miniature funnyman took to The Breakfast Club in an attempt to address the angry and aggrieved audience of Black folks who didn’t find humor in Tony Hinchcliffe’s “joke” about George Floyd. BOSSIP previously reported on the appearance in which Hart sounded disgusted that people would dare to have an opinion on such a sensitive topic.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson publicly criticized the wildly offensive quip made during Netflix’s “The Roast of Kevin Hart,” saying he did not support comedians mocking the dead whether that be George Floyd or assassination conservative commentator Charlie Kirk because “the dead can’t defend themselves.” During his Breakfast Club interview, Hart said that he spoke Jackson about the incident and relayed the story as if there was an understanding. However, Jackson took to social media to clarify.

“One thing that I want to express to Kevin was, it’s a lot of people like me under the old law that I would never laugh at no joke about dead people. Anytime somebody demeans the dead, it turns my stomach because it is the lowest thing you can do. When they made the jokes about his family, that s**t wasn’t funny to me either. Because it shows that you not as talented as you are when you gotta pick on people that can’t defend themselves,”

Jackson, who has long been outspoken about police brutality and was a close friend of Floyd, rejected arguments from people defending the jokes simply because roast comedy is traditionally offensive.

“One thing about it, you can’t tell people what to be offended by and what not to be offended by… Everybody laughing until it’s their family member that gets murdered, then it ain’t funny. It’s funny when it’s everybody else’s family member, and it’s cool when it’s everybody else’s family member. But when it comes to your doorstep, you want everybody to feel a certain way,” 

“If you can’t respect that, your whole perspective is wack.” -Jay Z

For his part, Hart responded again to the continued narrative about his flippant response to the controversy.

SMH do better, Kevin.

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