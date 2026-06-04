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For real, Fif?

50 Cent has never been the type to let a messy moment pass quietly, but his latest comments about Daphne Joy and the alleged leaked Diddy sex tape have the internet doing a collective double-take.

After footage reportedly involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, Daphne Joy, and adult film performer Sly Digger surfaced online, the situation quickly turned from another ugly chapter in Diddy’s ongoing scandals into a fresh round of public drama between 50, his longtime rival, and the mother of his youngest son.

The video, which reportedly made its way across social media over the weekend, allegedly shows Daphne in a sexual encounter while Diddy watches. Daphne later addressed the leak in a since-deleted statement, saying she never consented to being filmed and claiming the footage was tied to an extortion attempt. She also admitted she was in a painful and complicated place during that relationship, writing that she wanted to satisfy the man she loved even if it meant breaking her own boundaries. In other words, she framed the situation as something traumatic, not something to be joked about.

50, however, saw it very differently.

During a Q&A at a screening for his Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the rapper was asked about the leaked footage and didn’t hold back.

“We haven’t had any intimacy for 12 years. She could be out back with a dog for all I care,” he said, according to XXL. The comment immediately got a reaction from the room, and it didn’t stop there. “When we think of women, we go empowerment for women, but let’s not forget that there’s some hoes…[and predators], 50 continued. “So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that.”

That last part is where this all ties back into the larger Daphne/50/Diddy mess that has been building for years. In 2024, Daphne was named in producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy, with allegations that she was paid as a sex worker for the Bad Boy mogul. Daphne strongly denied those claims, calling them false, while Diddy’s legal team has denied wrongdoing in connection with Jones’ broader allegations. But 50, who has been publicly clowning Diddy for years, immediately turned that lawsuit into context, posting jokes about Daphne and later saying he was seeking custody of their son, Sire, because of the situation.

Daphne responded at the time by accusing 50 of rape and physical abuse during their relationship, claims he denied through a statement from his rep. He argued that her accusations were false and that they came in response to his custody push. Since then, their co-parenting relationship has looked anything but peaceful from the outside, with 50 repeatedly positioning Sire as the person most harmed by all of the public chaos. He echoed that again after the alleged tape leaked, posting that Daphne was “not a victim” and that Sire was the real victim because of what he may have to face at school and online.

Of course, Diddy is the shadow hanging over all of this. 50 and Diddy’s issues go back long before the lawsuits, raids, allegations, and court battles, but 50 has turned the Bad Boy founder’s downfall into one of his favorite public targets. From Instagram jokes to interviews to his Netflix documentary, 50 has made it clear he sees Diddy’s legal troubles and reputation damage as fair game. So once Daphne — who shares a child with 50 and has been linked to Diddy — became part of the conversation again, it gave him another lane to take shots at both of them at the same time.

The internet, as expected, is split. Some people think 50 is doing what 50 always does: saying the most disrespectful thing possible and somehow making it sound like a punchline. Others think he crossed a line, especially because Daphne has claimed she was recorded without consent and because their son is old enough to see all of this play out in real time. Either way, the leaked tape has turned into more than just another Diddy-related scandal. It has reopened old wounds between 50 and Daphne, added another layer to 50’s long-running Diddy beef, and reminded everybody that when these three names are in the same headline, the drama is usually going to get ugly fast.

RELATED: Daphne Joy Posts & Deletes Lengthy Response To Alleged Leaked Sex Tape With Diddy, 50 Cent Insists Their Son Is The Real ‘Victim’