We’re just days away from the highly anticipated premiere of the crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest. Last night (August 11), the film held its premiere in New York City. The cast, filmmakers, and countless other stars gathered inside the Brooklyn Academy of Music to take in Spike Lee and Denzel Washington’s latest collaboration. The duo has previously worked together on Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. Now, they look to add another classic to their impressive resumes. Continue reading to check out the photos from the star-studded premiere with appearances from A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Jordyn Woods, and many more.

Highest 2 Lowest is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s classic High and Low within the gritty landscape of modern-day New York City. The Spike Lee-directed film is centered around David King (played by Denzel Washington), a once-powerful music mogul known industry-wide for having the “best ears in the business.” As he fights to regain control of his faltering record label, he’s thrust into a moral crisis when his best friend’s son is mistakenly kidnapped instead of his own.

In addition to Washington, the film also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, LaChanze, Aubrey Joseph, Michael Potts, Wendell Pierce, and Elijah Wright.

The film is written by Alan Fox, with a screenplay based on the work of Kurosawa, Hideo Oguni, Ryuzo Kikushima, and Eijiro Hisaita. Kumsawa’s classic is based on Ed McBain’s novel King’s Ransom. Todd Black and Jason Michael Berman served as producers for the gripping reinterpretation. Highest 2 Lowest hits theaters this Friday, August 15th. It will also be available to stream globally on AppleTV+ starting on September 5th. If you haven’t already, check out the film’s official trailer below.

Seen On The Scene: Ray-Ban Rocking Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Spike Lee & Many More Attend The ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ NYC Premiere was originally published on globalgrind.com

