Seen On The Scene: Ray-Ban Rocking Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Spike Lee & Many More Attend The ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ NYC Premiere

"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

 

We’re just days away from the highly anticipated premiere of the crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest. Last night (August 11), the film held its premiere in New York City. The cast, filmmakers, and countless other stars gathered inside the Brooklyn Academy of Music to take in Spike Lee and Denzel Washington’s latest collaboration. The duo has previously worked together on Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. Now, they look to add another classic to their impressive resumes. Continue reading to check out the photos from the star-studded premiere with appearances from A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Jordyn Woods, and many more.

Highest 2 Lowest is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s classic High and Low within the gritty landscape of modern-day New York City. The Spike Lee-directed film is centered around David King (played by Denzel Washington), a once-powerful music mogul known industry-wide for having the “best ears in the business.” As he fights to regain control of his faltering record label, he’s thrust into a moral crisis when his best friend’s son is mistakenly kidnapped instead of his own.

In addition to Washington, the film also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, LaChanze, Aubrey Joseph, Michael Potts, Wendell Pierce, and Elijah Wright.

The film is written by Alan Fox, with a screenplay based on the work of Kurosawa, Hideo Oguni, Ryuzo Kikushima, and Eijiro Hisaita. Kumsawa’s classic is based on Ed McBain’s novel King’s Ransom. Todd Black and Jason Michael Berman served as producers for the gripping reinterpretation. Highest 2 Lowest hits theaters this Friday, August 15th. It will also be available to stream globally on AppleTV+ starting on September 5th. If you haven’t already, check out the film’s official trailer below.

1. Ice Spice

Ice Spice Source:Getty

2. Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito Source:Getty

3. Breanna Stewart, Clara Wu Tsai, Spike Lee & Nyara Sabally

Breanna Stewart, Clara Wu Tsai, Spike Lee & Nyara Sabally Source:Getty

4. Slick Rick

Slick Rick Source:Getty

5. Allison Worrell

Allison Worrell Source:Getty

6. Ric’key Pageot

Ric'key Pageot Source:Getty

7. Rick Fox

Rick Fox Source:Getty

8. Chester Algernal Gordon

Chester Algernal Gordon Source:Getty

9. Miles “Deuce” McBride

Miles "Deuce" McBride Source:Getty

10. Miles Caton

Miles Caton Source:Getty

11. Nicholas Turturro

Nicholas Turturro Source:Getty

12. Gabby Beans

Gabby Beans Source:Getty

13. Laila!

Laila! Source:Getty

14. Pauletta & Denzel Washington

Pauletta & Denzel Washington Source:Getty

15. Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods Source:Getty

16. David King & Yung Felony

David King & Yung Felony Source:Getty

17. Tonya Lewis Lee

Tonya Lewis Lee Source:Getty

18. Keegan-Michael & Elle Key

Keegan-Michael & Elle Key Source:Getty

19. Edie Falco

Edie Falco Source:Getty

20. ASAP!

ASAP! Source:Getty

21. Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper Source:Getty

22. Aiyana Lee

Aiyana Lee Source:Getty

23. Jackson Lee

Jackson Lee Source:Getty

24. Aubrey Joseph

Aubrey Joseph Source:Getty

25. LEGENDS

LEGENDS Source:Getty

26. Ilfenesh Hadera

Ilfenesh Hadera Source:Getty

27. Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson Source:Getty

28. Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker Source:Getty

29. Susan Kelechi Watson

Susan Kelechi Watson Source:Getty

30. Erika Woods & Wendell Pierce

Erika Woods & Wendell Pierce Source:Getty

31. Satchel Lee

Satchel Lee Source:Getty

32. Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe Source:Getty

33. Dave East

Dave East Source:Getty

34. Rosie Perez

Rosie Perez Source:Getty

35. A Visionary

A Visionary Source:Getty

36. Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright Source:Getty

37. Don Lemon

Don Lemon Source:Getty

38. Jensen Mcrae

Jensen Mcrae Source:Getty

39. Nicholas Turturro

Nicholas Turturro Source:Getty

40. Princess Nokia

Princess Nokia Source:Getty

41. Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan Source:Getty

42. Jason Michael Berman

Jason Michael Berman Source:Getty

43. June Ambrose

June Ambrose Source:Getty

44. Jeremiah Nunez, Angelique Anderson-Nunez, Johnny Nunez & Joya Nunez

Jeremiah Nunez, Angelique Anderson-Nunez, Johnny Nunez & Joya Nunez Source:Getty

