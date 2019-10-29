Not In These Parts: YG Confronts Fan Over Trump Opinion Before Swiftly Kicking Him Out Of His Show [Video]

YG Confronts Fan Over Trump Support & Kicks Him Out Of The Concert

Since the day y’all’s lil president announced he was running for office, he’s been met with backlash across all of Hip-Gop (with the exception of Kanye West–the nonvoter who somehow supports him).

One of the main and loudest voices of opposition before everyone else joined in was YG. The Bompton rapper saw what was about to go down and promptly released his track “F*ck Donald Trump” which featured the late great Nipsey Hussle. Since then, he’s made it a point to stop each show before he performs the hit song to let everyone in the audience know exactly what his political view is. He’s even been subject to the secret service visiting him over the lyrics in the track–plus, YG has also promised a sequel to the song will be released sometime soon.

During one of his recent shows, before he performed the song, YG pulled a young white male onstage for some dialogue. During the video below, you can see the rapper ask his fan’s opinion of the guy in office. When questioned, the kid sorta acts as if he doesn’t know how he feels–which is extremely odd due to the terrible acts we’ve seen over the course of the past few years. Either you support those terrible actions and slide on that MAGA hat, or you instantly know that’s not your cup of tea and it’s something you’re vehemently against.

The kid YG ended up pulling on stage wasn’t sure if he supported Trump or not, so the rapper did the entire building a favor and kicked the kid out from the show.

For your entertainment, you can watch the entire thing go down below: