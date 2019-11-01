Wow…That’s Crazy: Wale Performs During NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Fest [Video]

Wale Performs During NPR’s Tiny Desk Fest

Olubawle recently brought his soulful rap tracks to NPR for their Tiny Desk festival. As previously reported Wale’s Houston homegirl Megan Thee Stallion recently rocked the fest alongside Phony People and even previewed a new track.

Now it’s Wale’s turn and the “Wow…That’s Crazy” rapper ripped the intimate Washington D.C. concert series with his tracks. He also revealed advice he received from J. Cole about doing Tiny Desk.

According to Wale, he didn’t have enough time to rehearse but the Fayetteville, North Carolina emcee advised him to “do his thing” anyway.

“Bro, just do your thing, do your sh*t. It’s your city, you go out and do that motherf*cker,” Wale says Cole told him.

To prepare for the Tiny Desk Fest, @Wale got a little Tiny Desk advice from a famous friend: J. Cole. pic.twitter.com/DGbdc6idmU — NPR Music (@nprmusic) October 30, 2019

He also joked that the audience was a working crowd and added the energy they were giving him reflects that.

“Y’all come out, y’all give me this love and it’s not the show love, like the crazy turnt up energy, [it’s the] ‘I got to work in the morning, I’m not turning up’ [energy.] And plus I got some of my superiors watching me.” “But y’all giving me that love, giving me that energy I needed to do this sh*t because we really didn’t get a chance to really put our foot in it the way we wanted to but we still bodied this m*therf*cker, so make some noise for yourselves real quick.”

Get “On Chill” with a clip from Wale’s Tiny Desk below.