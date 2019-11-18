Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Soul Train Awards?

H.E.R., Summer Walker, Ari Lennox And Queen Naija Stun At Soul Train Awards

Were you watching the 2019 Soul Train Awards last night? It was a great night for a lot of our favorite young stars in music – with many of our faves like Ari Lennox, Summer Walker and H.E.R. taking home awards. But we always like to check out the style at the show — we love that H.E.R. embraced her Asian heritage with this kimono style look. You likey?

Queen Naija also went with a silk look in a bold color.

Ari was flossing a lil leg and some cleavage in dark green velvet.

And Summer also went for silk. We’re so proud she showed up since she’s been dealing with serious social anxiety.

Hit the flip for more of our favorite looks and don’t forget to chime in and let us know Who Looked More Bangin!