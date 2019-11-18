Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 Soul Train Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
H.E.R. 2019 Soul /Train Awards

Source: MJT/AdMedia / SplashNews / Splash News

H.E.R., Summer Walker, Ari Lennox And Queen Naija Stun At Soul Train Awards

Were you watching the 2019 Soul Train Awards last night? It was a great night for a lot of our favorite young stars in music – with many of our faves like Ari Lennox, Summer Walker and H.E.R. taking home awards. But we always like to check out the style at the show — we love that H.E.R. embraced her Asian heritage with this kimono style look. You likey?

2019 Soul /Train Awards

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / WireImage / Getty

Queen Naija also went with a silk look in a bold color.

2019 Soul /Train Awards

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET / Getty

Ari was flossing a lil leg and some cleavage in dark green velvet.

2019 Soul /Train Awards

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET / Getty

And Summer also went for silk. We’re so proud she showed up since she’s been dealing with serious social anxiety.

Hit the flip for more of our favorite looks and don’t forget to chime in and let us know Who Looked More Bangin!

Tami Roman and Lyric Anderson 2019 Soul /Train Awards

Source: Judy Eddy / WENN / WENN

Tami Roman and daughter Lyric Anderson looked AMAZING. Tami’s on a new Apple TV show called “Truth Be Told”. We saw the first four episodes and she’s INCREDIBLE.

Tami Roman and Lyric Anderson 2019 Soul /Train Awards

Source: Judy Eddy / WENN / WENN

Here’s the full length look.

Wale India Graham 2019 Soul /Train Awards

Source: Judy Eddy / WENN / WENN

Wale and his love thang India Graham were also seen on the scene.

Wale and India Graham 2019 Soul /Train Awards

Source: Judy Eddy / WENN / WENN

Layton Greene 2019 Soul /Train Awards

Source: MJT/AdMedia / SplashNews / Splash News

Layton Greene looked lovely in this streetwear look

Keyshia Cole 2019 Soul /Train Awards

Source: MJT/AdMedia / SplashNews / Splash News

We also have to give props to Keyshia Cole on her chic aesthetic.

Check out more from the night below:

