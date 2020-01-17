The #RHOA Midseason Trailer FINALLY Let Us Know If Nene Spit On Kenya And THIS Person Is Getting Dragged For It

The #RHOA Trailer FINALLY Let Us Know If Nene Spit On Kenya

We have been all up in the drama of Real Housewives Of Atlanta for the past few weeks and not we are already in the middle of the season. That means we get a new midseason trailer. The trailer this time seems to be solving a mystery we’ve been waiting for ever since the rumors spread months ago. That rumor? Did Nene actually spit on Kenya during a confrontation?

If you watch the video, then you see what appears to be Nene at least pursing her lips to spit at Kenya. But Nene already vehemently denied the spitting when she was accused, right? So did she get caught in a lie?

Now i thought Nene said she didn’t spit at or on Kenya 🤔 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/IoIgLmfuon — Julian Hagins (@julian_hagins1) January 16, 2020

Twitter surely thinks so and they are dragging the absolute hell out of Nene for it, too. So you know what they are doing…destroying her a$$ on Twitter. What do YOU think?