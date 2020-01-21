Celebrity Seeds: C-Milli And Matt Pokora Introduce Their Adorable Infant Isaiah’s Arrival

Christina Milian Welcomes Son Isaiah On Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

While many of us were honoring the legacy of the good Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Christina Milian and Matt Pokora were welcoming a little King into the world. The couple revealed Monday that their son Isaiah was born, each revealed a photo of little Isaiah clutching their finger along with a special caption.

Matt’s message was in both French and English, but even without a translator we completely got the message!

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Isaiah already has a cousin to team up with for birthday parties too.

Christina Milian also shares a photo of her nephew Layvin who celebrated turning 3 this weekend. Gotta love the Flores/Milians for their strong family values. We look forward to watching these kids grow up together. Also we love that Isaiah will have French speaking family as well. Layvin’s dad is also French.