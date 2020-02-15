Creep Emoji: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Valentine’s Day 2020

Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Valentine’s Day 2020

- By Bossip Staff

Hilarious Valentine’s Day Tweets

ValentiMe’s Day 2020 was another wonderfully messy mishmash of love day shenanigans that inspired a fresh batch of hilarious tweets, memes, videos and everything else across the whole entire internet.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from Valentine’s Day 2020.

