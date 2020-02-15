Creep Emoji: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Valentine’s Day 2020

“I told myself I wasn’t gon do this anymore but here we are. Well here I am, there’s no we anymore. Smh. l know my post of shorty probably got back to you by now, that’s supposed to be you… But anyway Happy Valentines Day. I hope all is well & its always love these ways. Xoxo.” pic.twitter.com/p9hzV7U7cJ — 🕋 (@_ogmez) February 14, 2020

Hilarious Valentine’s Day Tweets

ValentiMe’s Day 2020 was another wonderfully messy mishmash of love day shenanigans that inspired a fresh batch of hilarious tweets, memes, videos and everything else across the whole entire internet.

“It may be Valentine’s Day but I haven’t forgotten all the valenTIMES we had together. Hope you’re doing well.” pic.twitter.com/LU02cUZ98X — Agam Jagota (@AgamJagota) February 14, 2020

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from Valentine’s Day 2020.