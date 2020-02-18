Soulful R&B Stylings: Watch Baby Rose’s Tender “Tiny Desk” Trilling [VIDEO]

Baby Rose Performs For NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Series

All of our favorite artists eventually find their way to NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series to perform and we were ecstatic about the episode with Baby Rose. We’ve been following the Human Resources artist from her start and we love her unique voice, which was also featured on the Dreamville compilation project last year. Rose has been touring with Snoh Aalegra for the past year and after watching her wow us with this “Tiny Desk” set we’re super excited for her solo tour too.

We love everything about this — especially the full band and string section. Are you up on Baby Rose? What’s your favorite track?