LHHATL’s Sierra Gates Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Woman (Exclusive)

Reality Star Facing Charges Related To Battering Expectant Mother

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” starlet Sierra Gates is facing some major drama off-camera.

The reality show cast member and business owner is facing possible prison time after being accused of battering a pregnant woman, BOSSIP has learned.

Gates was charged with two counts of battery and one count of battery against a female who is pregnant, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. The alleged incident took place in the summer of 2017, but Gates wasn’t charged until last summer, court papers show.

The battery on a pregnant woman charge is considered a crime of a “high and aggravated nature,” according to state statute, and if she’s convicted she faces up to five years in state prison on the battery charge alone. It was unclear Wednesday who her alleged victim was or whether the baby was harmed by the alleged assault.

Gates appeared in Seasons 6 and 7 alongside her now ex-husband Rod “Shooter” Gates, with a major storyline being him cheating on her with one of her employees. The pair divorced in 2018 and have one son.

Gates is being repped by celebrity lawyer Adamma McKimmon, who represented Kevin McCall in his custody bid against Eva Marcille before she abruptly withdrew from the case.

The mom of two was due in court in December 2019 for a final plea hearing – which the reality show requested to film – but it was canceled after her McKimmon argued that the state had not yet turned over the evidence so that she could mount a defense.

Gates herself may have alluded to the case in the new sneak peek trailer for the new season, where she tearfully exclaims, “I might be going to jail!”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” returns for season nine next month.

We’ve reached out to Gates’ lawyer, McKimmon, for comment.