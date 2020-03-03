“It Was a F***ing Joke”: Tinashe Responds To Those Upset Over Her North West Comments

It’s really no surprise that Tinashe isn’t the biggest fan of the Kardashian family, considering her run-in with ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons and his on-again off-again girlfriend, Kendall Jenner. But despite that beef, fans still weren’t happy to see the singer take that resentment out on one of the clan’s children.

After North West performed at her dad, Kanye’s latest fashion show, child prodigy ZaZa’s parents posted onto social media, requesting acknowledgement for their influence in the space.

“What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter… with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay… we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!!” they posted to Instagram following video surfacing of North’s performance. “We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED .”

Kim Kardashian was quick to reply, commenting on the post within a few hours and clarifying that North’s cover wasn’t planned–which is why her cover of ZaZa’s song didn’t receive any acknowledgment. “We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too!” Kim commented.

“Todays performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.”‘

But even with this response, the head of the Kardashian clan wasn’t quite quick enough to avoid some snarky comments from fellow celebs. Cue Tinashe, who commented, “North West wishes” on ZaZa’s post, prompting a lot of backlash.

Obviously, the two children at the center of this disagreement probably don’t know what’s going on at all, they’re just trying to sing some songs and have a juicebox or two. But Tinashe’s comment talking poorly about a 6-year-old really rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Because of all the backlash, the singer decided to explain herself on Twitter not with an apology, but by telling everyone to calm the f*** down.

“It was a f***ing joke y’all seriously dragging it,” she wrote in one reply. “Y’all really acting As if I personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m f***ing sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss.”

