Anansa Sims Reveals She's Shed Weight
Slimmy Trimmy: Anansa Sims Flaunts 15 Pound Weight Loss — She Looks GOOD!
The last few weeks have been rough for model Anansa Sims since going through a very nasty public co-parenting spat with ex-boyfriend Matt Barnes but there’s a silver lining in putting herself first. The single mother is reaching her weight goal.
Previously, we told you that Anansa had been flaunting her revenge body on Instagram just days after hinting that she and Matt were a wrap. Now she’s revealing that she’s actually shed 15 pounds since focusing on her health.
Here’s how she looked last summer.
Hit the flip to see Anansa’s “after” body.
Anansa let people know she was having a “good day” at the park with her son Ashton this week. In the caption, she hashtagged “down 15 pounds”. always encouraging, her mom Beverly Johnson left a comment:
Playground is open!! Dang 👠👠🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Doesn’t she look slimmy trimmy and pretty?
Recently, Anansa had shared photos from the treadmill to show people how she was starting off her week.
Are YOU motivated yet?
