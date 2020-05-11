Kenya ‘White Chicks’ Clashes With NeNe During #RHOAReunion, Says SOMEONE’s Receipts Are ‘Fake’

Bravo’s first-ever Zoom meeting melee went down during the #RHOAReunion and an unexpected shade assassin dominated the conversation. Porsha Williams was on fire for the virtual face-off and she ripped into Eva Marcille for saying that her daughter Pilar Jhena looks like Porsha’s fiance/baby’s father Dennis McKinley “with a bow.”

According to Porsha that was “the most low-down thing possible” and she’ll never forgive Eva (or her social distancing titties) for it. She also threatened to “virtually whoop her a**.”

Still, Porsha wasn’t the only one who came equipped with reads.

Kenya Moore, of course, came ready to battle and she ripped into NeNe Leakes. When Andy brought up NeNe’s allegation that Kenya didn’t use her own egg, only her husband Mark’s sperm, to conceive baby Brooklyn, Kenya read her for filth.

“She does look like Mark,” said Kenya about her daughter. “But we know one thing her [NeNe’s] kids are her kids because they look exactly like her. “You over there looking like a white woman in drag,” she told her, “I don’t know if I’m looking at the Real Housewives reunion or a scene from ‘White Chicks.'”

Kenya had no business tearing into Nene's ass like this pic.twitter.com/qunCeut3Pw — 💰Muva Scamiana💰 (@aVeryRichBish) May 11, 2020

Wooooo Chile then as makeup She’s looks like a white woman in black face #RHOAReunion — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) May 11, 2020

Her makeup and face are out of line https://t.co/2MeFyKBWkN — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) May 11, 2020

O…M…G.

Things also got heated when Kenya brought up the receipts she’d been teasing for weeks. According to Kenya THREE YEARS AGO, Porsha’s “fake friend” NeNe plotted behind her back and called her and Cynthia to ask, “What are we gonna do about this?” after Porsha was cast on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

N was bothered by Porsha doing Celebrity Apprentice and said “she’s making moves what are we going to do about it”. Trying 2 get u fired. bothered by your success if it doesn’t matter that’s on u #fakefriends or #realfoes #RHOAReunion — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) May 11, 2020

Still, fans wondered why Kenya’s receipts were ANCIENT so dated so the receipts didn’t quite land.

What did land however was a moment where Porsha produced receipts of her own and accused Kenya of dissing Cynthia; hit the flip.