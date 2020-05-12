Eva Recaps #RHOAReunion & Her Hubby Says SOMEONE Lacks Integrity ‘Unforgivable!’

Phone, Porsha or nah???

Eva Marcille knows you think she (and her breasts) got socially distanced dragged during Sunday’s #RHOAReunion and she’s issuing a response. As previously reported Porsha Williams was on fire for the virtual face-off and she ripped into Eva for saying that her daughter Pilar Jhena looks like Porsha’s fiance/baby’s father Dennis McKinley “with a bow.”

According to Porsha that was “the most low-down thing possible” and she’ll never forgive Eva or her “social distancing titties” for it. She also threatened to “virtually whoop her a**” during the heated exchange.

Now Eva’s responding.

The RHOA star spoke out on what went down during Gary Wit Da Tea’s segment on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” According to the radio host, she was befuddled by Porsha and her homegirl NeNe coming in HOT during the reunion taping at 8:00 in the morning.

“Porsha and NeNe came out literally guns blazing, I didn’t understand what the issue was and still don’t understand it today,” said Eva. But I guess if they feel like I’m a threat, I’m a threat. I didn’t know that Porsha and Kenya didn’t get along, I didn’t know that me and Porsha didn’t get along for that matter.”

She also added that NeNe started throwing RHOA recasting shade at her after the season wrapped and claimed she never responded to it until the virtual reunion. That’s quite a strange comment considering that Eva indeed did respond to NeNe with a “no makeup challenge” on Instagram and called her a “wide back.”

Nevertheless here’s what she said on TRSMS.

“NeNe, her issues with me started after the season on social media which I don’t engage in,” said Eva. “My first time responding to her rants on social media was at the reunion. It was crazy, Rickey.”

In addition to speaking out on the radio, Eva recently went Live with her husband, attorney Mike Sterling. During the candid Instagram session, Eva’s husband defended his wife and called out someone for lacking integrity.

Hit the flip.