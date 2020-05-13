LHHATL: Tokyo Vanity Laying A Beatdown On Akbar Reminded Us Why She’s The GREATEST Cast Member Ever

Tokyo Vanity is one of the most popular people in reality TV. She has given us all sorts of quotables and viral moments. However, no moment was more wild than this week when she took it to Akbar. The fight was a massive mess, but Akbar thought she was going to be able to lay hands on Keisha. Tokyo intercepted and laid Akbar out before she could lay a hand on her bestie.

That wasn’t it. She also went after Akbar in the streets and had security have to drag her away. Somehow a whole truck got sent down the street like an Avengers fight.

Tokyo’s fight and having her friend’s back is just a reminder that she is one of the most beloved people in the game.

Rt if Tokyo that friend you need in yo life #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/RXk0TpyrBx — Anfernee Young (@AnferneeYoung) May 12, 2020

Look at that. She really went all the way in on Akbar to save her homie.

Me watching Tokyo come in quick after Akbar ain’t hit nobody #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/cKoHttJbgd — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) May 12, 2020

Look at how much the internet is in love with her. Peep more reactions.