100 Years War: The History Of Kandi And NeNe Leakes’ Biggest Feuds And Fights

The internet is still recovering from the nasty exchange between Kandi and NeNe that was the highlight of the RHOA reunion last week. These two had it out and we are reminded that Kandi is really one of the only people willing to talk to NeNe like she’s not scared.

The blow up on Sunday seemed like it started from something that wasn’t a big deal. It just seems like they have a lot of pent up animosity between each other that needs to be addressed.

Where did all this stem from? Well, no worry, we decided to dig through the archives for every bit of shade. Every fight. Every altercation. Every sideways look. The entire shebang.

Here’s where NeNe and Kandi’s fights began and here’s how we got to now.