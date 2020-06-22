Blue Lives Chatter: This Big Swole Cop’s Video Wanting To Fight BLM Protesters Backfires; So He Gets DRAGGED For Letting His Whole B**** Come Out

This Officer has a challenge for those wanting to fight cops, and I love it! pic.twitter.com/ZXIKJPZC11 — Matt Couch 🎙 (@RealMattCouch) June 20, 2020

Those alt-right and cop-loving and Trump-loving and boot-licking losers online had themselves a superhero for a day. One big swole-looking clown was at the gym talking about how any protesters or Black Lives Matter members wanted to act like “clowns” he’d want to handle them one-on-one in a fight. A lot of people on the right built him up as some sort of champion of police toughness because who would dare test big swole, right?

Well, it didn’t take long for dudes to actually call him on it, including some actual professional boxers and suddenly this police officer turned into a Ho-lice officer.

Suddenly he decided to hit this backtrack.

Backpedaling like a pro-bowl cornerback. He was about to get his jaw defunded 😂 pic.twitter.com/DEnz42kAsn — Jeff (@JeffJSays) June 22, 2020

Whoo buddy, that’s all it took for him to suddenly realize that his life mattered and he wanted no more smoke. You mean to tell music THIS guy isn’t about that smoke?

Is this the cop that was challenging folks to box him?! 😭😭 https://t.co/5oRQuP0BCG — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) June 22, 2020

Hmph. Twitter was CLOWNING the hell out of him all weekend. Hit the flip and see for yourselves.