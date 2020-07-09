Here’s What Happened When ‘Canceled’ Doja Cat Appeared In The City Girls “P***y Talk” Video

Y’all out here supporting Doja Cat again 🤨 pic.twitter.com/OrzaHCStCE — ✌🏽🤏🏽🤏🏽 (@RedStampRed) July 6, 2020

At this point, we’re pretty sure no popular celebrity is ever actually ‘canceled’ with Doja Cat being the latest example of a ‘canceled’ star who continues to thrive in the mainstream.

If you missed it, she was caught up in spicy KKKontroversy after racist incels outed her Nazi chat room shenanigans in retaliation for not showing her bewbs as promised if she hit #1 with Nicki Minaj.

Oh yes, it was a MESS that didn’t damage her wave too much based on the hype over her blush-worthy appearance alongside the City Girls in the visually delicious new “P***y Talk” video.

Me seeing Doja cat trending Me remembering doja cat dont like black people pic.twitter.com/VCHM2CGZ2W — Lando from the Bando (@Kingsmitty55) July 6, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Doja Cat in the “P***y Talk” video on the flip.