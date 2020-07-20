Pink Monday: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy

Nicki’s baby is coming so hard pic.twitter.com/E88WeMM3rA — CHUN-TI-LI 🅴 (@LucasDetea) July 20, 2020

After months of obvious teases and tweets (that no one seemed to believe), Nick Minaj FINALLY revealed her pregnancy to the world in a color-splashed Instagram announcement that immediately sent social media into a frenzy.

Whyyy she chose today of all days, we don’t know, but the 37-year-old star appeared thrilled to be preggers with very unpopular husband Kenneth Petty‘s baby.

Speculation about the married star’s pregnancy started with tweets about cravings and continued when her obsessive stan army noticed a slight baby bulge in her “Trollz” video with Tekashi.

Fast forward a few months and we’re here with one of the biggest artists in Rap pregnant with her first child which, naturally, is fueling hilarious hysteria across the internet.

Meek Mill and Drake when they open instagram and see Nicki instagram post pic.twitter.com/Ke7Cff31L0 — Shan (@shanuddin889) July 20, 2020

Peep the funniest, wildest and craziest reactions to Nicki’s pregnancy on the flip.