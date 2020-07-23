Blac Chyna Says Kanye’s Right; Claims Kris Jenner Called Her ‘Ghetto’ [Exclusive]

*Chyna has entered the chat*

Blac Chyna said the public should not totally dismiss her daughter Dream’s “Uncle Kanye’s” recent public rants – specifically about momager Kris Jenner.

Chyna said Kanye West’s Twitter rant this week accusing the Kardashian matriarch of being a “white supremacist” and “Kris Jong-Un” shouldn’t be entirely ignored. The mom of two said Jenner behaved in a racist manner towards her, and that prejudice was highlighted in Chyna’s ongoing legal battle with the family over whether they intervened in getting her show “Rob & Chyna” nixed after one season.

“Chyna has submitted evidence in her court case proving that Kris Jenner told a ‘Rob & Chyna’ executive producer that Chyna taking food from her own refrigerator at the time and moving it to her own home was ‘ghetto,’” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani told BOSSIP in a statement. “Chyna also submitted evidence that Kris Jenner lied — twice — to the same executive producer that Chyna had ‘beat the [expletive]” out of Rob’s face.’ Chyna will prove at trial that Kris Jenner then used this false and defamatory lie to get Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled.”

Kanye has come under fire this week following a presidential campaign appearance last weekend where he screamed and cried hysterically because he and wife Kim had discussed aborting their oldest child, North. Then he posted and deleted a series of tweets claiming, among other things, that he’d tried to divorce Kim after she went to a hotel with Meek Mill, that Kim and Kris tried to get him committed – and that Lil Baby refused to work with him.

Kim has defended her husband of six years and said he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

The model and social media star however distanced herself from the rapper’s other comments, including his quiff that Harriet Tubman “never freed the slaves,” and that “slavery was a choice.”