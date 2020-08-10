Tracy Morgan Reveals He Split From Wife Six Months Ago; Demands Last Name Back In Bombshell Divorce Docs (Exclusive)

Tracy Morgan revealed that he’d separated from his wife Megan before the pandemic hit and wants his last name back, BOSSIP has learned.

Megan Wollover-Morgan filed for divorce late last month, citing “irreconcilable differences” and that there was no hope of them getting back together. Megan also revealed that she’s moved out of their $8 million mansion and into a $1.7 million home a few towns away.

The next day, “The Last O.G.” star filed his answer, asking for joint custody of their daughter Maven, 7, that both sides pay child support for her and that Megan revert to her maiden name, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Megan said she and her estranged husband have a prenuptial agreement and that both sides have acquired property and other assets during their nearly five years of marriage and she wants them split up in accordance with the prenup. The mom also said she has “inadequate means of support” for herself and Maven and wants alimony, child support and primary custody of the girl.

In his own filing, Tracy said they’d been having problems for more than six months and these differences had caused a breakdown in their marriage – and three was no going back. He agreed that their property and assets be split according to the prenup and that the agreement should dictate alimony payments.