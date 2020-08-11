Pure Comedy: Seth Rogen Returns To ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk About His New Movie ‘An American Pickle’ [Video]

After more than a year apart, Seth Rogen finally made his way back to Showtime to pay a virtual visit to his pals Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

Rogen has been the talk of the town recently following the release of the trailer for his new movie, An American Pickle, in which the comedian plays the film’s two main characters. As described by Rogen himself, fans who see the film can look forward to the “classic tale of a guy who falls in a pickle vat and gets brined for 100 years and then wakes up in modern day New York,” which is an idea only Seth Rogen could come up with (Well, maybe some of us would come up with it, but most of us wouldn’t think to pitch it to a movie studio).

In the interview, Seth catches up with Desus & Mero about what all of their lives have been like during quarantine, which includes some interesting hobbies and unexpected ways to kill time. The comedian also talks about dealing with Emmy snub disappointments, turning weird and wild ideas into reality, his creative partner Evan Goldberg, and his newfound interest in pottery/ceramics.

Seth recently revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it took him a while to consider if playing both roles in the movie would be a good fit.

“We actually did a table read many years ago where another actor played the other role”, said Rogen. “I was worried about it honestly, because if it goes bad it just seems silly and self-indulgent and I just didn’t want to fall into those traps. I very much may have, but it was something I desperately tried to at least think myself out of.”

Luckily he pulled it off! Check out the interview down below to see for yourself and watch An American Pickle now streaming on HBO Max: