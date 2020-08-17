Katt Williams Calls Out ‘Clown’ President, Talks BLM In Short Standup Routine For Supreme [Video]

2020 has turned out to be the opposite of what just about everyone predicted. The year started with us losing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and before we knew it, we were under stay-at-home orders with the Coronavirus running wild. With us right in the middle of the year, not much more could happen to surprise anyone.

Many brands are struggling to find a way to communicate with consumers during these times without being too direct in their sales pitches; luckily for NYC retailer Supreme, they just knocked their latest ad out of the park.

The hypebeast-adored brand partnered with comedian Katt Williams for a 7-minute stand-up routine that didn’t hold any punches. In the short, Katt addresses NYC and their handling of deceased, unclaimed COVID-19 bodies during the pandemic the same way they did the last pandemic (AIDS). Once they label a body as unclaimed, they are dropped at Hart island. Of course, Katt also discusses George Floyd and breaks down how we get to the point of civil unrest, explaining that America is ruled by the people and when their needs aren’t met, this is the result. He also cleverly mentions people’s ignorance of judging his past and legal trouble while ignoring him being one of many citizens stating police are hurting innocent people.

He also slammed Dorito Dinge for being a “clown” of a President. “Right now, we have a perfectly suitable clown running the free world. We got a guy whose advice included things that no decent crackhead would tell you to do with a gunshot wound,” Williams joked. “The man said if you have bleach, rub it on yourself. Sprinkle some in your eye. You see any UV lighting, walk in front of it. These are serious times. The president is a clown. Who’s gonna say something that makes sense?”

Katt’s special follows a similar tone to Dave Chappelle’s recent stand-up ‘8:46,’ where it’s all truth and facts and nothing about it is funny–but it needs to be heard in these times.

You can watch the stand-up for yourself down below.