Brown Paper Bag Marriage: The New “Black Love” Season Is Getting DRAGGED For Colorism…Fair Or Foul?

OWN’s Black Love show is one of the more popular shows out there in terms of showcasing famous and not-so-famous Black couples. It’s your marriage ministry’s favorite TV show. Over the few seasons, they’ve had some really wild moments and controversies between couples that have mostly flown under the radar.

This season, though, is going to be a bit different as Black Love is all over the internet thanks to its new trailer:

Our lives matter. Our joy matters. Our LOVE matters! #BlackLove is back with new love stories Saturday, September 5th on @OWNTV. Not even quarantine could stop us! Drop a 🖤 if you’re ready and tag a friend who needs to know 👇🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/OK9dHdWhYb — Black Love (@blacklovedoc) August 14, 2020

Notice anything? Sure you do. All of the woman on the doc are light skinned. They couldn’t find any darker-skinned women in the whole season? This has everyone up in arms over the idea that the trailer reinforces the idea that only light skinned women are deserving of love.

This has put the show under the microscope and now the internet is digging for some of the craziest moments in the show’s history. One of those moments comes courtesy of this couple: a guy who basically torched his marriage and his life and she stayed with him.

yalll people kept saying that black love documentary was full of women just settling for absolutely horrible men and omg this story 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 i didn’t expect the turn pic.twitter.com/W2Uf0ugWXk — crash bandicoon (@AYANLAVANZANT) August 17, 2020

Now, we have to mention that previous seasons and episodes of the show have given us plenty of darker-skinned women, which sort of makes the fact they were omitted in this season worse, right?

