Baes Of The Summer: The Most Banging Bawdies Of Summer 2020

As we power through this quarantine summer and time spent alone at home, we have been doing a lot of perusing the internet for the baddest baes. We have done our best to give you some of the most beautiful, driven, talented women across the worldwide web. All in service of providing you with our Bae Of The Day series.

Sometimes these women are huge celebrities or newsmakers in the reality world, but we also want to highlight women you may be unfamiliar with and that we want you to definitely know down the line.

We’ve highlighted some beautiful bombshells in our series, from glistening brown-skinned beauty Javicia Leslie, who just locked in the role as Batwoman on the new CW Show to flexible bendy bae Rachel Fit.

We’re carrying it on but doing things a lil bit differently today.

We are highlighting some of the baddest baddies who have been killing it all summer. This editions list includes sexy pool side pics from Cardi B, who has been dominating the female rap game currently with “WAP” and the outrageously bodacious body of singer and proud mom Deelishis. “Hot Girl”, Megan Thee Stallion has also landed a spot in this edition. She’s recently become a global ambassador for Revlon and is the face of Savage X and Fenty’s Summer 2020 Campaign. Even amidst her drama currently with Tory Lanez, Meg has proven that no weapon formed against her shall EVER prosper with her hard work and banging body.

Hit the flip to see them all and tell us what you think about these beauties…