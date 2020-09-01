Aubrey O’Day Denies ‘Unrecognizable’ Paparazzi Pics, Posts Bathing Suit Selfie

A former “Making The Band” star is putting a (show)stop to body shaming surrounding alleged paparazzi photos.

Aubrey O’Day is defending herself online amid backlash over paparazzi pics. The former Danity Kane songstress is trending after The Daily Mail posted an article partially titled; PICTURED: Aubrey O’Day looks unrecognizable.”

In it, there are alleged pictures of the singer walking her dogs in Palm Springs, California. The Daily Mail pointed out that the tattoos on the woman match Aubrey’s and noted that the songstress has been promoting Flat Tummy Tea on social media.

The sighting comes just a week after the 36-year-old star posted an advertisement for the Flat Tummy App on her Instagram account that showed her in a revealing swimsuit, though it appears to have been heavily airbrushed. What was recognizable about the 5′ 4″ star’s appearance was her tattoos. Aubrey has previously shown off her bar code neck tattoo, and Latin scripture ink on her torso. The Latin slogan emblazoned on her side reads: ‘Per aspera ad astra,’ loosely translated as ‘through hardships to the stars.’

The article caused a firestorm of controversy from some people who body-shamed the singer and from others who pointed out the hypocrisy of Aubrey promoting weight loss products.

Reminder that Instagram is not real life and we shouldn’t compare ourselves to airbrushed images. Also that most of the products we’re sold by celebs on IG are BS as illustrated by Aubrey O’Day’s misleading post. pic.twitter.com/bl82uPEV81 — JACQUES (@arcadeyblog) August 31, 2020

I will never ever body shame a woman again (deff did that in the past) but my issue with Aubrey O’Day today is the photo editing AND the subsequent promotion of a diet product. It should absolutely be a necessity for influencers to disclose when an image is retouched. — Danielle Prescod (@danielleprescod) August 31, 2020

Here’s Aubrey’s most recent Instagram post in a black swimsuit.

“Nothing beats a poolside workout, and with my new @flattummyapp I can do my workout anywhere, anytime. With 450+ workouts, 850+ recipes, personalized meal plans, progress tracking, AND more, just can’t go wrong with this app. Can’t wait to see the progress as I continue with the workouts 👊”

Aubrey has since responded to the article and she’s hinting that the pics are photoshopped. She’s also calling out Hollywood for “abusing women’s bodies.”

“It’s so sick what people will do to a woman’s body for clickbait and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it!” Aubrey captioned a black swimsuit. “When is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies?”

it’s so sick what ppl will do for click bait! and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. when is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room- I’m sure it’ll be written that I’m a hoarder next! pic.twitter.com/Q1xU25LzMh — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

She added that she was minding her business watching Brandy and Monica’s VERZUZ battle when she got a call from her attorney who told her to take photos with a date and time stamp.

makes me sick. I was jamming to Brandy & Monica Verzuz. Started my glam room and BOOM my whole night is ruined! then my attny has me taking photos with date and time to prove them false. Like, I’m tired of this stupid shallow abussive industry. https://t.co/qXziNNvw9a — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

She also shared a video.

I’m clearing every Brandy and Monica album ALL NIGHT after that @verzuzonline DANITY KANE UP NEXT!! pic.twitter.com/QsMMe6BqT3 — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 1, 2020

This isn’t the first time Aubrey’s looks have made headlines. The singer, 36, has been accused of photoshopping her pictures and knifing up her face multiple times. She recently admitted to US Weekly that she’s had lip fillers and uses “a lot of filters” on her photos.

“I’ve had lip fillers and Botox. I put a lot of filters. I know all the tricks and I use them.”

The former Bad Boy signee also added that she’s unmoved by criticism over her looks.

“By being on reality TV since I was 17 and being called a leather handbag that’s been jugged through the dryer 15 times since I was 17. It’s all silly,” she said. “I look in the mirror. I know what I look like. I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

