Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through an eventful week dominated by Brandy vs. Monica hysteria, “P-Valley” pandemonium, “Lovecraft Country” shenanigans, the surprise wedding of all surprise weddings, our fave Jamaican white woman of color going full Jamaica, anti-maskers making everything worse and the end of common sense in our COVID-plagued country.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with a re-introduction to Cam Newton’s alleged side chick-turned-main bae La Reina Shaw doing what she does best on the gram.

Loud whispers about Cam’s new boo/baby mama resurfaced when his ex-boo/baby mama Kia Proctor requested $15K/month in child support for their 4 kids this week in a stark contrast to Future’s relentless baby mama Eliza Reign who demanded a whopping $53K/month from the star rapper.

This comes at a stressful time when everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses (Telfar!), donating to social justice movements, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream on Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max or fighting against the destruction of the post office in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features Jordyn Woods’s scorching September opener and Rap’s baddest baddie Saweetie as well as the healed up stallion. Feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the flip.