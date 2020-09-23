Ciara Reveals The Silver Linings Of Being Pregnant During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Much like anyone else who has experienced being pregnant over the past few months, Ciara’s pregnancy with her youngest child, Win, is a lot unlike her previous two.

During a virtual appearance on Monday’s episode of The Motherhood Juggle lifestream series with the USO and Motherhood Maternity, the singer opened up to Tamron Hall about finding the “silver lining” in her pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders.

“I think my biggest mission or focal point was to try my best to always find the silver lining through it all, and to find the positive moments,” Ciara said. “I think you have to take a step back and think about, the reality is it’s a blessing and a gift to be able to give birth, so if you think about that, that kind of supersedes everything.”

Looking back on her most recent pregnancy, the 35-year-old mom called the experience “unforgettable,” despite so many unknown variables throughout.

“When we were learning about COVID, I was always looking for articles that would talk about infants when they’re born, and there wasn’t a lot of articles about that,” Ciara revealed. “So for me, I was like, I’m going to be one of those moms that are in the experimental phase of it all, too, to see what happens. So it’s definitely been a memorable one, an unforgettable experience.”

Luckily, Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, seem to be pros at this whole parenting thing–so if anyone can tackle bringing a new addition to the family in such an unusual time, it’s them. The couple now has three young children: Win, 3-year-old Sienna Princess, and 6-year-old Future Zahir, who Ciara shares with her ex, Future.