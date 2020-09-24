Offset Divorcing Cardi B Reveals Her ‘DMs Are Flooded’ After Announcing She’s Single

Cardi B had an intimate chat with her followers and revealed her feelings and other more details about how people were reacting to her filing divorce papers. According to The Jasmine Brand, Cardi spoke to fans on OnlyFans, sharing her reason behind the pending divorce.

“You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again, I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

Even though she’s single, Cardi says she isn’t really looking to date. But that doesn’t stop her DMs from exploding.

“My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

As far as her relationship with Offset, she doesn’t have a bad bone to pick with Kulture’s daddy. Are you surprised?