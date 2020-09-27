The Most Extravagant Celebrity Gifts OF THE PAST WEEK
Whew, The WEALTH: The Most Extravagant Celebrity Gifts OF THE PAST WEEK
It’s been a legendary week in celebrity gifting where we saw $100 million Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns shower Instagram official boo Jordyn Woods with gifts, Lil Baby go ALL OUT for baby mama boo Jayda and hot girl Ari blow $220K on her boo Moneybagg Yo.
Oh yes, they all SNAPPED with bar-raising gifts that included a custom Pink jeep, Birkin AND bedazzled Chanel bags, fully-loaded 2020 Maybach, God-level icy jewelry, breathtaking tropical baecay and a game-changing themed party.
It started with Ari who set the tone by gifting her Rap star boo MoneyBagg Yo with a fully-loaded 2020 Maybach for his birthday.
“Thank you for loving me, correcting me when I’m wrong, never letting me quit when I wanna give up, being a man of your word, making me a priority when I know you got a million things on your plate, always being protective and making sure I’m okay. I see how hard you work everyday and how much you do for everybody else. You a king, you deserve it all gang,” she captioned Ari on her now viral post.
Karl-Anthony Towns followed that up by lacing Jordyn Woods with 2 Birkins AND a bedazzled Chanel bag AND a Jordan jersey signed by Michael Jordan himself to commemorate her 23rd birthday.
Lil Baby closed out the most extravagant week of 2020 by copping Jayda a custom Pink jeep, icing her out with another blinding piece, throwing her an amazing themed party and flying her out to Turks & Caicos for a lavish baecay.
What was your fave lavish gift of the week? Do you have an issue with them flexin’ during an economy-crushing pandemic? Tell us in the comments and peep the most extravagant celebrity gifts OF THE PAST WEEK on the flip.
