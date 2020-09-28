PowerBookII: Method Man’s Shaolin Shlong-Slangin’ Sends Freaknasty Fans Into A FRENZY

More and more fans are getting hooked on Starz‘s latest breakout hit “Power Book II: Ghost” that’s already been renewed for Season 2 mainly because of strong writing, compelling characters and Tariq somehow growing on us all.

At no point did we ever think Tariq would be a likable character (after ALL his unforgivable TRANSGRESSIONS on “Power”), but he is, with a booming Uber Eats-style drug business, plenty of boos and his father’s book/street smarts.

But that’s not what everyone was buzzing about from late Saturday night through all of Sunday and today. Nope. It was Method Man’s spicy secks scene/d-print that overshadowed an otherwise enjoyable episode while fueling lusty thirst across Twitter.

For years, the ladies have launched all kinds of panties at the Rap legend with this past weekend being no different as we got a closer peek into the life of a fame-thirsty lawyer who holds the key to Tasha’s freedom.

“They don’t want to see Method Man up there, they want to see [my character in Power Book II: Ghost] Davis Maclean, they want to see a lawyer up there. It’s going to be hard for some people to strip those layers away and actually see Maclean and not see me, but hopefully I did a good enough job that by episode two, all they’ll see is the lawyer,” said the rapper-turned-actor in an interview with GQ.

I reference Johnnie Cochran, too, because he was at a level where I could understand him. It seemed like he came from where I came from; he just threw a suit on and crossed over here for a quick second,” he added.

Are you officially invested in “Power Book II?” Do you think it even needs Ghost, at this point? Tell us in the comments and peep the lusty chatter over THAT Method Man scene on the flip.