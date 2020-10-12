The Street In Front Of Trayvon Martin’s Old High School In Miami To Be Named After Him

The street in front of Trayvon Martin’s high school, where he went before he was murdered, is set to be named after him. The 0.3-mile stretch will be known as Trayvon Martin Avenue this coming week.

According to reports from CNN, Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the resolution this week to name a portion of NE 16th Avenue after the late 17-year-old, who was shot and killed by George Zimmerman back in 2012.

“Trayvon Martin was a typical teenager who enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, watching movies, and talking and texting on the phone,” the resolution read. It also described Martin as someone who “was also developing advanced mechanical skills and, among other things, was known to be able to build and fix dirt bikes… Martin intended to stay close to home and attend college at either the University of Miami or Florida A&M University.”

News of this street name change comes following a new push for civil rights that has taken place in the United States following the murders of Ahmaud Aubery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless other Black people who have died at the hands of law enforcement or otherwise. George Zimmerman was notably acquitted of the murder of Trayvon Martin, which sparked national outrage.

The dreadful decision sparked the social media hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and later transformed into a social justice movement against police brutality and racially – motivated violence in the US and around the world.

The memorandum also noted that the fatal shooting “elicited national conversations about race relations, racial profiling, gun rights, stand your ground laws, and was a catalyst that set nationwide demands for social justice in motion.”